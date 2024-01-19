State police looking to identify 3 suspects accused of $17k scam at Uniontown smoke shop

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a scam at a Uniontown smoke shop.

According to state police, the three male suspects were involved in a scam at Mr. Zaza Smoke Shop on Nov. 17.

State police said the suspect tampered with the machines so they were able to insert $100 to start playing but then pulled the money back out.

According to state police, the suspects made out with $17,000 in payout vouchers, which they cashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police and refer to incident PA23-1496348.

