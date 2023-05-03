State police looking to identify man accused of retail theft in Butler

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is connected to a retail theft in Butler.

According to state police, the theft happened at the Clearview Mall Rural King.

State police didn’t say when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Butler at (724) 284-8100.

PSP Butler is asking for assistance identifying the below picture male. This is in reference to a retail theft at the Clearview Mall Rural King. Anyone with info is asked to call PSP Butler at 724-284-8100. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/8gL4XYHH1p — Troopers Black and Cazy (@PSPTroopDPIO) May 3, 2023

