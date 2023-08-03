State police looking to identify suspects in Armstrong Power Plant burglaries

Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning are asking for help identifying people accused of stealing from the Armstrong Power Plant.

The plant, which is no longer operating, is located on Power Plant Road in Washington Township, Armstrong County.

State police said copper, scrap metal and brick have been stolen from the plant during burglaries that normally occur during the night.

The plant is equipped with surveillance but is only reviewed periodically by First Energy staff security.

On Aug. 1, state police said they responded to the plant for a burglary and the suspects left behind a backpack. There was evidence that copper wire was stolen from the plant, and surveillance footage of the suspects was captured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact State police in Kittanning at (724)543-2011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or here online.

