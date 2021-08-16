State police looking for information after bullet hit house in Oklahoma

Aug. 16—State police are looking for information after a single bullet struck a home in Oklahoma on Friday night.

Troopers said the incident is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. and midnight at a home on Hancock Avenue. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Police are looking for information about the incident, including anyone who heard a gunshot around that time or knows of someone who may have been target shooting. Investigators said the situation is not connected to an incident Thursday at a nearby sports bar. Troopers did not provide any details about that incident.

State police at the Kiski station can be reached at 724-697-5780.

According to the U.S. Census, Oklahoma Borough in northern Westmoreland County is 0.6 square miles and home to 828 people.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .