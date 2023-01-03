State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away

State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough.

Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211.

