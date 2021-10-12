State police looking for man after 'dangerous' pursuit in Somerset County

Oct. 12—State police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a pursuit in Somerset County last week.

State police said they were unable to find Mark Lynn Boden, 27, of Johnstown after the chase on Thursday that started on Glades Pike and continued for about five miles before ending in the yard of a home on Red Goose Road in Somerset Township.

According to state police, troopers went to a Burger King after employees reported that a wanted person, Destiny Sexton, 21, of Somerset was there. Police did not say for what Sexton was wanted.

Police determined Sexton left the area in a black sedan, which was located a few minutes later traveling on Glades Pike. A pursuit which police said reached "dangerous speeds" ensued on Coxes Creek Road, Salem Avenue and Hoover Road before ending on Red Goose Road.

Police said Sexton jumped from the car while it was moving at Hoover and Red Goose roads and ran away. Boden continued driving for about a mile before stopping and running into woods.

Authorities with multiple agencies looked for Boden, but could not find him.

Officers with the state Game Commission found Sexton hiding under the deck of a home near where she had jumped from the car.

State police charged Boden with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and several summary traffic offenses, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Boden's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4101.

