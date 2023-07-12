State police looking for man involved in alleged carjacking in Blairsville

State police are looking for a man wanted for an alleged carjacking this morning in Blairsville Borough, Indiana County.

Trooper Tristan Tappe told Channel 11 that a 64-year-old woman was in an altercation with a man around 6:10 a.m. when he attempted to carjack her. Tappe said the suspect had a weapon, but did not say what type.

The woman is a worker at an assisted living facility.

The suspect had an injured arm and was bleeding, Tappe said.

The woman suffered lacerations “to some degree” and is in an area hospital. State police say they don’t know if this was a random act of violence or targeted.

From there, the suspect abandoned the woman’s car or it failed, Tappe said.

He then tried to break into multiple businesses but was mostly unsuccessful.

Police say he did break into Kettle Dad Barbecue, and stole some items. Then Tappe says the suspect went to Taylor’s Trucking, where he stole a brown 2003 Ford F250 with Pennsylvania license plate XLE-1209

The keys were left in the vehicle when the suspect stole it, the trooper said.

It was last seen around 6:38 a.m. traveling southbound on Route 217 passing Hitchman’s Supply in Derry Township.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

