State police looking for a missing 77-year-old man from New York last seen in Pennsylvania

State police are looking for a missing man from New York who was last seen in Venango County.

Authorities say 77-year-old Vincent Simmons was last seen in Franklin at around noon on Saturday. They say he could be confused or at risk of harm or injury.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes with a beard. He is most likely wearing glasses.

Simmons was originally reported missing after leaving his house in Albion, New York before noon on Friday. He was driving a white 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. The car had a New York registration. The license plate number was CEW-8710.

Anyone who sees Simmons or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 or to reach out to New York State Police at Albion by calling 585-589-9448.

