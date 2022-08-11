State police looking for missing endangered girl from Allegheny County

State police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Allegheny County.

Troopers say 14-year-old Jenna Perlick from Elizabeth Township was last seen at around 1:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenock Buena Vista Road.

They believe she may be at risk of harm.

Perlick was last seen with a black male in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with a Maryland license plate reading 6DJ2172. She is 5′8″ and 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a red book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

