State police looking for more information on Myerstown Truist Bank robbery

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a hold up alarm at the Truist Bank located at 212 W. Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown at approximately 11:57 Tuesday morning.

The alarm was activated by a bank teller when an approximately 6-foot-tall male in his 30s wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue hospital mask entered the bank, according to the press release.

The man sat down in a chair before approaching the counter and advising the teller that he had a weapon and to give him money.

The teller gave him approximately $2,800 in loose cash bills before he departed on foot to the east.

Troopers canvassed the area with negative results.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and reference incident number PA2023-1647867.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: State police request information on robbery at Myerstown Truist Bank