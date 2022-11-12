State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm.

According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m.

Police said the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

The alleged robber is described as wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis shoes, a blue winter coat, a light-blue winter hat and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Station at 724-284-810.

