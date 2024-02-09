State police looking for public's help in identifying pedestrian in fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police is looking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian that died in a fatal crash along U.S. 11 in Augusta County, according to a press release.

At midnight Friday, Feb. 9, Trooper A.J Garasimowicz was called out to investigate a crash where a pedestrian had been struck while walking in the roadway along U.S. 11 north at the Interstate 81 northbound entrance ramp.

A vehicle was attempting to merge onto the I-81 ramp, and could not avoid striking the pedestrian, who was wearing all-black, non-reflective clothing and had his back to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene. No charges will be filed.

The pedestrian is described as a white male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", and weighing approximately 145 pounds. He is believed to be around 25-35 years old. The pedestrian was wearing a black pullover hoodie, with black cargo style sweatpants and black athletic sneakers. He also has a goatee as well as medium length brown hair. He was only carrying a blue android style cell phone.

Anyone with information concerning the pedestrian is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7778 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

