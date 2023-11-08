State police looking for registered sex offender who provided inaccurate address on registry

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man they said registered two false addresses to the sex offender registry.

According to state police, Howard Hayes, 45, from Sharon, wasn’t living at the address he provided on the sex offender registry on Sept. 28.

When Hayes was taken into custody, arraigned and released on Oct. 18, he gave authorities his new address on Fullerton Place.

On Oct. 30, Hayes didn’t attend a preliminary hearing for the initial charges of failing to provide accurate information on the sexual offender registry. Officials learned he wasn’t living at, nor had he ever lived at, the house on Fullerton Place.

Additional charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Hayes’ current location is asked to contact their local police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Actor Patrick Dempsey named People’s 2023 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ RESULTS: Pennsylvania 2023 general election State police looking for missing teen in Allegheny County VIDEO: 1 hospitalized, 15 evacuated after strong gas odor detected at McCandless retirement community DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts