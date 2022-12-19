State police looking for stolen ATV

Dec. 19—A 2018 green Polaris Ranger 900 was stolen from a garage on Heaven Lane Friday evening, state police at Honesdale said.

Police said two suspects also attempted to steal another ATV from the property around 8:30 p.m., but we're unable to start the vehicle and fled the property on the Polaris toward Route 670 in Wayne County.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

— ROBERT TOMKAVAGE