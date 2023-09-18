State police looking for suspect who escaped York Hospital while detained: Crime Stoppers

State police continue to search for a man who escaped from WellSpan York Hospital earlier this year while he was under official detention, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Ishan S. Phinn, 26, of the York area, faces numerous charges: aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a small amount of marijuana, a news release states.

State police were conducting an investigation on April 28 in the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township when troopers saw Phinn, who had an arrest warrant in Gettysburg, a release states.

Phinn resisted arrest when troopers tried to take him into custody. He ran off, but troopers caught him, the release states. State police allege he had a small amount of marijuana in his possession at the time.

Escape from York Hospital

State police took Phinn to York Hospital to be evaluated, and he was admitted, the release states. He was under official detention by a corrections officer with the York County Prison when he escaped two days later.

Anyone with information on Phinn's location may call state police at (717) 428-1011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be submitted online at www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police seeking help to find suspect who escaped from York Hospital