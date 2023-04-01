State police looking for suspect in pipe theft in central Berks

Apr. 1—State police are seeking the suspects in the mid-March theft of pipe and equipment from a property on Hartz Road in Alsace Township.

According to troopers, the suspects entered the property between March 14 and March 19 and stole an estimated 500 pounds of brass pipe, 300 pounds of copper pipe, a Stihl chop saw and a Honda generator.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Reading barracks at 610-378-4011.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted for up to $10,000 cash by calling Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app, or texting tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS and your tip.