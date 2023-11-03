State police looking for suspect who shot at unmarked car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — A Virginia State Police agent was wounded late Thursday night when someone shot at his unmarked car in a neighborhood in east Petersburg.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Whitehill Drive. State Police said the rear glass of the car was struck by a bullet.

The agent inside the car was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

No one else was reported hurt.

After the car was shot at, the suspect drove off in another vehicle. That vehicle led police on a pursuit along Washington and Wythe streets before getting away.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available, according to a state police email early Friday morning. An investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8458 or dial #77 on a mobile phone. That info can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

