State police looking for SUV involved in fatal Berks County pedestrian crash

Oct. 25—BOYERTOWN — State police at Reading are asking the public for help locating an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash late Sunday.

Police said the crash occurred on Powder Mill Road, just south of Hemlock Road, around 10:30 p.m.

Police said someone driving south on Powder Mill Road struck a man who was on the right side of the road. The driver fled without stopping, police said.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a red Jeep Liberty model year of 2008 to 2012. It should have right-side damage, police said.

Police said the incident was reported to them at 8:16 a.m. Monday and that the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead Monday by a member of the Berks County coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-378-4011.