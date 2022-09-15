State police looking for three juvenile runaways

ALPENA COUNTY — The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating three missing teenagers.

According to a press release, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 troopers from theMichigan State Police Alpena Post were dispatched to a residence in Alpena County for a report ofa juvenile runaway, 13-year-old Marissa Kollien. During the initial investigation, two additional juvenileswere reported as runaways, 15-year-old Colin Miller and 16-year-old Ashton Bensman. The threejuveniles know each other and are believed to be traveling together.

The Michigan State Police Alpena Post is seeking information from the public on the location of the juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alpena Post at (989) 354-4101 or call 911.

