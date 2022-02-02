State police on lookout for Myerstown Borough auto theft suspect who fled on foot

Jack Panyard, Lebanon Daily News
·1 min read

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for tips on an auto theft suspect who fled on foot after a three minute chase in Myerstown Borough Jan. 24 just before 4 p.m.

The police pursued two suspects who were in a Jeep in the area of S College St. and W Park Ave. until a flat tire disabled the vehicle. The passengers fled on foot.

Police apprehended the 14-year-old driver but his accomplice escaped.

The suspect is believed to be 16-20 years old and goes by the nickname "Raxks."

State police are looking for this suspect who fled on foot. He is believed to be between the ages of 16-20 and goes by the nickname &quot;Raxks.&quot;

The suspect is believed to be a resident of Lebanon City, or spends much time in the surrounding area.

The state police are asking anyone with information to contact the state police at Jonestown and reference incident #PA2022-97463. You can reach them at 717-865-2194 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers lne at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Myerstown auto theft suspect fled on foot state police on lookout

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories