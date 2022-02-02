State police on lookout for Myerstown Borough auto theft suspect who fled on foot
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for tips on an auto theft suspect who fled on foot after a three minute chase in Myerstown Borough Jan. 24 just before 4 p.m.
The police pursued two suspects who were in a Jeep in the area of S College St. and W Park Ave. until a flat tire disabled the vehicle. The passengers fled on foot.
Police apprehended the 14-year-old driver but his accomplice escaped.
The suspect is believed to be 16-20 years old and goes by the nickname "Raxks."
The suspect is believed to be a resident of Lebanon City, or spends much time in the surrounding area.
The state police are asking anyone with information to contact the state police at Jonestown and reference incident #PA2022-97463. You can reach them at 717-865-2194 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers lne at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website.
