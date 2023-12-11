State Police on the lookout for two escaped teens, stolen vehicle
Police say they escaped from the Westmoreland Co. Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night.
Police say they escaped from the Westmoreland Co. Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night.
The Bills took an early lead but the Chiefs tied it in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
Bronny James came off the bench on Sunday in USC’s overtime loss to Long Beach State, and had four points in less than 17 minutes.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
He nestles perfectly in James’ shadow, never upsetting the apple cart when his talent makes the case he could cause conflict.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James had as many rebounds as every Pacer combined.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
The actor, who is known for his regimented health and wellness routine, is embracing aging.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
USC's season really was that bad.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.