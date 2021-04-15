State police say Loyalhanna Township man arrested after threatening neighbors over music
Apr. 15—A Loyalhanna man was arrested Wednesday, charged with twice threatening to harm his neighbors because he thought they were playing music too loud.
Robert L. Spigler, 35, was arraigned on two counts each of disorderly conduct, harassment, making terroristic threats and public drunkenness after troopers were dispatched twice to the 400 block of Cherry Drive, where the confrontations occurred at 8:40 p.m., and one hour later, according to court records.
Trooper Anthony Baum reported that a Loyalhanna couple had just pulled into their driveway and had music playing in their car radio "when (Spigler) began yelling and screaming as they pulled in the driveway."
Baum said the victims both claimed Spigler told them "he had a gun in his home and was going to retrieve it."
Baum reported the male victim said Spigler threw beer on him while continuing to make threats.
According to police reports, troopers told Spigler that he would be mailed summary citations for the incidents and advised him to return to his residence and "leave the victims alone."
"I got five minutes down the road and was advised by our dispatcher that (Baum) was outside fighting with the victims again. ... (Spigler) was yelling he was going to burn down their residence," Baum wrote in court documents.
Baum reported that when he arrived back at the scene at 9:50 p.m., Spigler was taken into custody.
Spigler was arraigned Thursday morning and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Spigler could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in court documents. Online dockets report he has no prior criminal record.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 3.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .