State police Major Case Team leading Route 403 death investigation

Jul. 19—INDIANA, Pa. — An investigation remained ongoing on Tuesday into the death of a Johnstown man found dead on Friday near state Route 403 in Indiana County, state police said.

The state police Major Case Team is overseeing the case and pursuing leads with support from agencies in both Cambria and Indiana counties, according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer.

State police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, was found Friday in East Wheatfield Township with evidence of a gunshot wound, state police in Indiana said.

Greenfield said he could not offer any additional details about the investigation, but confirmed that the Indiana County District Attorney's Office, the Indiana County Coroner's Office, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, and the Johnstown Police Department are working together on the investigation.

The initial response briefly forced state police to close Route 403 west of Johnstown to process the scene, which is just west of the Cambria County line.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said his office has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of Lee's death. An autopsy report was not yet complete, he said on Monday.

Greenfield encouraged anyone with information that might help investigators to contact state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.