State police: Man arrested for threat to staff at Durhamville Elementary School

H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
New York State Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday following an investigation into a threatening phone call reportedly made to staff at Durhamville Elementary School in Verona, according to a release from state police Thursday.

Jase I. McMullin was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, the release stated.

The call was made at about 3:23 p.m., Oneida City School District Superintendent Matthew Carpenter said in a letter on the district's website. The school was placed into lockdown and law enforcement was called in, he said.

In an email, Carpenter said he could not give further detail on the nature of the threat except to say that it was made by a community member directed at two staff members. The school was placed into lockdown for less than ten minutes, he said.

The Oneida Police Department, Oneida County Sherriff's Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office all responded, state police said.

Most students already had left the school at the time of the threat, with only a group of students on two bus routes remaining, Carpenter said in the letter. He clarified over email that about 25 staff members and 50 students were present. After police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and the school was deemed safe, the buses returned to the school to bring the students home, he said in the letter.

"At no time today was this individual on any school property or in the vicinity of our students or staff," Carpenter said in his letter. "We will share any additional information that we are able to as we receive it from the law enforcement agencies that assisted us during this situation."

Carpenter said over email staff, administrators and local law enforcement met Thursday morning to discuss the incident. Additional law enforcement officers were available at arrival and dismissal on campus Thursday, and social workers and counselors were available to support students and staff, he said.

McMullin was arrested and brought to Centralized Arraignment court at the Oneida County jail, state police said. He is currently being held there, according to jail records.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Man arrested for phone threat to Verona elementary school staff

