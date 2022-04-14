State Police: Man caught with over 1,000 grams of cocaine in Randolph

A South Boston man is facing a drug trafficking charge after he was stopped in Randolph with more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car, according to State Police.

Brendan Niedzwiecki, 30, was pulled over on Route 24 around 11:30 p.m. on April 7. Police say he was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Suburban that was “traveling faster than the flow of traffic.” A trooper began following Niedzwiecki and learned there were two felony warrants for his arrest, according to State Police.

Police arrested Niedzwiecki and searched his car. They found two plastic bags containing a combined 1,133 grams, or more than 2.5 pounds, of cocaine in a backpack behind the driver’s seat, according to police.

Niedzwiecki was charged with trafficking in cocaine. He was also held on warrants charging him with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and mayhem.

