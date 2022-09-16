State police: Man charged with DUI after crashing into brick wall at home in Somers

A Massachusetts man was charged with a DUI after Connecticut State Police said he hit a brick wall and an unoccupied vehicle at a home in Somers Thursday night.

State police responded to Springfield Road in Somers after 11 p.m. Thursday for a reported crash.

Troopers said a 35-year-old East Longmeadow man driving an Audi failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Bugbee Lane and Springfield Road, then crossed both lanes on Springfield Road, before driving across the front lawn of a home, striking a brick wall and an unoccupied car, state police said.

The man failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a proper lane, state police said.

He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 4.