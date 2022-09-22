State police: Man charged after troopers reportedly find loaded gun, marijuana, mushrooms and crack during traffic stop on I-84

A New Britain man is facing several drug and gun-related charges after he was pulled over for driving erratically on Interstate 84 on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Police observed a blue Mercedes swerving and have tourble staying in his lane on I-84 near Exit 44 in West Hartford around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Troopers pulled the car over near the Exit 40 off-ramp.

Troopers identified the driver as Steven Samuels, 32, of New Britain. According to state police, Samuels was evasive with answers and had an active warrant from the Farmington Police Department.

Once detained, troopers saw a large amount of marijuana in the back of the vehicle, state police said.

Troopers searched his vehicle and located a loaded revolver, over around 2.2 pounds of marijuana, approximately a half-pound of illegal mushrooms that were packaged for sale, crack cocaine and items used for the sale of drugs and narcotics, according to state police

Samuels was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to dispense or sell narcotics, possession with intent to dispense or sell hallucinogens, possession with intent to dispense or sell narcotics or hallucinogens, use of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was released after posting a $100,000 cash bond, but is being held in Farmington after being transferred there for his active warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 3.