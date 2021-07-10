State police take man into custody after domestic dispute, standoff in Unity

Jul. 9—State police took a man into custody without incident early Friday evening in Unity, ending a standoff of more than six hours sparked by a domestic dispute, according to police.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of Pershing Circle, Gravel Hill Road and Arnold Palmer Drive at 10:45 a.m. after a dispute between two people, Trooper Steve Limani said.

During the standoff, troopers were in contact with the man whom Limani described as the suspect in the dispute, while the other person involved was no longer inside the home.

"

Neighbors near where the event took place said they were required to stay in their homes for most of the day.

Kayla Pritts, 18, said police pulled near the driveway of her Arnold Palmer Drive home before blocking off the road.

As the scene unfolded, Pritts said, police told people to get inside their homes. Eventually, Jason Honse, 43, Pirtts's father, said he heard two loud booms.

"We don't really have much of this stuff" happen here, said Jennifer Honse, 39, Jason's wife.

It was unclear if anybody was injured.

Limani said the man was in custody just after 5 p.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Police diverted traffic around the adjacent section of Arnold Palmer Drive just outside of Youngstown, between Shultz Lane and Theatre Street. The incident happened not far from Greater Latrobe Senior High and the Latrobe Country Club.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .