State police say man was on drugs, driving Power Wheels Jeep on city street

Indiana State Police say two of its officers arrested a Vincennes, Indiana, man who was driving a kids'-size Power Wheels Jeep on a city street while under the influence of drugs.

According to a state police news release, John McKee, 51, was behind the wheel of the Power Wheels Jeep on North Second Street in Vincennes around 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. A state police officer said the vehicle "had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see."

McKee showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to a state police news release. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, where officers said he was found to be under the influence of methamphetamines and marijuana.

McKee was arrested and taken to the Knox County jail.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: John McKee of Vincennes arrested, accused of driving under influence