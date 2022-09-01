State Police: Man failed to register email address

Sep. 1—State Police announced the arrest of a registered sex offender who failed to register a personal email address.

According to a media release, Troopers from the Princetown barracks, with the assistance of the State Parole Department, arrested Michael G. Porter Jr., 42, of Middleburgh, for New York Correction Law-Duty to Register and to Verify, a class "E" felony on Aug. 27.

An investigation determined that Porter, a registered sex offender, failed to report a personal email address he used, the release said. Porter was arrested and processed at the Cobleskill barracks. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court on Sept. 9, and released.