State Police: Man hospitalized after rear-ending trailer hauling sugar beets in Nampa

A 24-year-old driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Friday evening after colliding with a semi-truck in Nampa, according to the Idaho State Police.

About 7:05 p.m. on the Franklin Boulevard ramp onto Interstate 84, in Canyon County, the westbound driver of a pickup rear-ended a semi-trailer hauling sugar beets, according to a news release and police dispatch.

“The pickup was dragged behind the semi until the driver of the semi-truck could pull to the shoulder and stop,” the release said.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The semi-truck driver was uninjured, according to state police spokesperson Lynn Hightower.

Westbound lanes on I-84 were restricted for more than two hours. All lanes had reopened by 10:30 p.m., according to a police tweet.

The collision remains under investigation.