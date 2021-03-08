State police: Man leads trooper on chase down dirt road with teen in car

Mar. 8—A Northern Cambria man is accused of leading state police on a chase through northern Indiana County with a 13-year-old boy in his car, state police said.

Timothy Keith, 43, faces fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and a list of vehicle code infractions for what police described as a more than four-mile chase through Green Township.

At one point, Keith was traveling 45 mph down a dirt path in his Dodge Ram in an attempt to escape police, Trooper Troy McMullen wrote in a release.

The pursuit started on Route 580 after state police spotted the truck crossing the road's double yellow lines twice and then failed to stop at a stop sign at the Pine Flats Road intersection, police said.

When McMullen activated his lights and siren, Keith kept driving, turning onto Evergreen Road and then Sitt Road before eventually coming to a stop, he said.

Keith's girlfriend and the teen were both inside his vehicle during the pursuit, police said. He was taken into custody and faces 11 summary traffic violations in addition to the fleeing charges.