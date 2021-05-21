State police: Man ran meth lab out of his home near Smicksburg

May 20—State police in Indiana County are preparing charges against a man who allegedly operated a meth lab out of his home near Smicksburg.

Officers from the county's probation department, who were conducting a check at the 39-year-old man's home Wednesday, contacted state police after they suspected he was making methamphetamine, according to state police spokesman Trooper Clifford Greenfield.

State troopers went to the home along Hardship Drive in South Mahoning Township and obtained a warrant to search the property. Smicksburg is located about 63 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Investigators said they found several items that "were consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine," Greenfield said.

The state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded to the scene to collect evidence.

An explosives team also was summoned to the house after a trooper found a homemade firecracker-type explosive device.

The man was interviewed by state police and then taken into custody by county probation officers for violating the terms of his release from jail.

State police cannot release the man's name until charges are filed, which won't happen until investigators get the lab results for the evidence, Greenfield said.

The tests typically take several weeks to complete.

If the evidence supports the allegations, the man will face felony charges of:

—Operating a methamphetamine lab and illegal dumping of waste

—Possession of chemicals to make meth

—Manufacturing a controlled substance

—Criminal use of a communications facility

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .