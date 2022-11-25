State Police: Man shot while choking Alexandria officer with baton in stable condition

A man who allegedly tried to choke a police officer after being found running into traffic was shot by the officer on Thanksgiving, the second officer-involved shooting in Alexandria this month.

Louisiana State Police began investigating, at the request of Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard, after the shooting.

The department issued a news release that stated an officer had responded to the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard, which is near the Pentecostals of Alexandria church, around 12:30 p.m. for a disturbance call.

"While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect," it read.

The officer also was injured, but later was released from a hospital, according to State Police.

The man shot was identified by State Police Thursday night as 34-year-old Jason Shackleford. A separate news release stated he was listed in stable condition.

The Thursday night release revealed the officer had responded to the area after "a complaint of a male running into traffic on Rapides Avenue."

Shackleford "initiated a lengthy physical altercation" with the officer, taking the officer's baton and choking him from behind, it reads. As he was being choked, the officer shot Shackleford.

An investigation is continuing, and investigators are asking anyone with information or photos and/or video to contact detectives through the State Police's Evidence Submission Portal at https://tinyurl.com/ycyxnr4p.

State Police still are investigating the Nov. 6 fatal shooting of motorist Derrick Kittling, 45, by Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputy Rodney Anderson after a traffic stop on Seventh Street near Broadway Avenue.

State Police held a Nov. 20 press conference during which they showed video of the aftermath of the stop and the struggle between the two men that resulted in Kittling being shot once in his head. That investigation remains active.

