State police say man stole elderly woman's car at gas station in Wawarsing

WAWARSING - An Ulster County man is accused of stealing an elderly woman's car at a gas station earlier this week.

State police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the 84-year-old woman from Kerhonkson was pumping gas at a Mobil station on Route 209 in the town of Wawarsing at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was confronted by Christopher Doulin, 37, of Lake Katrine.

Police said Doulin shoved the woman to the ground and entered her vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Corolla.

According to police, while Doulin was going through the woman's purse, a patron at the gas station came to her aid and tried to remove Doulin from the vehicle.

At that point Doulin sped away in the vehicle, going south on Route 209.

As state troopers attempted to stop the Corolla, Doulin crashed the car, abandoned it and fled on foot.

Doulin was located by troopers a short distance away and immediately arrested. Troopers determined that Doulin was impaired by drugs and was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

He also was wanted on an active bench warrant.

Doulin was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree bail jumping and second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies; and driving while ability is impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Wawarsing Town Justice Charles Dechon and sent without bail to the Ulster County jail pending further court action.

Doulin is being represented by the Ulster County Public Defender's office. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Police: Wanted Ulster County man stole car from 84-year-old pumping gas