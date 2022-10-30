State police: Mass. teen clocked going 121 mph on I-95

Oct. 30—A Massachusetts teen is facing a reckless driving charge after state police allege they clocked him driving at speeds over 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland on Saturday.

State police said in a news release a male identified as Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, Mass., was behind the wheel of a black BMW coupe around 7:25 a.m. when a state trooper allegedly clocked the vehicle going 121 mph on I-95 south. A second trooper reported seeing the same vehicle allegedly traveling at speeds over 100 mph in the same area.

The BMW was stopped in North Hampton, and Marley was summonsed for reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 19, state police said.