State Police: Medford man arrested after fleeing attempted stop, fatally striking woman with car

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

A Medford man is expected to face multiple criminal charges after fatally striking a woman in her car moments after he attempted to flee an attempted stop by Massachusetts State Police.

According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez while the man was driving in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez, who state police say was the target of an ongoing investigation, drove away from the attempted stop at a high rate of speed. The task force members did not engage in a pursuit.

Several moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Kingman Road in Taunton, killing the woman inside.

Bannister-Sanchez attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by a bystander and an MSP trooper. The Medford man was transported to Morton Hospital under police guard to be treated for potential injuries.

Bannister-Sanchez is expected to face criminal charges which will be determined by the results of the pending investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories

  • WRB or TKOMY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    WRB vs. TKOMY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • 7 Holiday Desserts You Can Enjoy if You Have High Blood Sugar

    Holidays can be tough for people with diabetes when it comes to dessert. Whether it is pie on Thanksgiving or cookies during a Christmas party, sweets are everywhere. Holidays are a special time to spend with friends and family, and enjoying treats is part of the experience.If you have diabetes or prediabetes and are watching your blood sugar, portion size is one of the most important aspects of choosing a dessert. Most people with diabetes can enjoy a small serving of the 7 desserts below now a

  • Rep. Warren Davidson on Crypto's Role in Politics, Future of Regulation

    Ahead of Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) discusses the role of blockchain technology on Capitol Hill, also breaking down key crypto legislation to watch. Where is the future of the U.S. crypto regulatory landscape headed? Plus, the outlook for stablecoins and why they would be a "much better alternative than a central bank digital currency (CBDC)."

  • Free Food Will Be Handed Out to Voters in These Four Swing States Tomorrow

    Election Day is tomorrow and while for most of us the process of casting a vote will take an average of 30 minutes, some of our fellow voters will spend much more time waiting in line at their polling location. To that end, one non-profit organization will come out to support them with a small but generous gesture.Voters in several swing states can look forward to free food as they wait in lines to hit the ballots. Vote.org, a nonpartisan non-profit dedicated to expanding voter knowledge, is on

  • Stanley Tucci Has the Perfect Gift for Pasta Lovers

    When award-winning actor Stanley Tucci isn't gracing the silver screen, it's safe to say he's spending plenty of time in the kitchen.From sharing his recipes with fans on Instagram to uncovering the regional cuisines of Italy in his CNN docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the actor has become a bona fide food celebrity as well. And with the holidays right around the corner, he is giving home cooks a taste of his kitchen know-how yet again, with a meal kit that can be delivered to thei

  • Falcons still tied for NFC South lead even with limitations

    ATLANTA (AP) Nine games have revealed the Atlanta Falcons to be a team with limitations on defense and in their passing game. Second-year coach Arthur Smith has leaned on a steady running game that was strengthened by the return of starter Cordarrelle Patterson in Sunday's last-second 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham had the last giveaway on a bizarre two-fumble play that helped set the stage for the Chargers' winning field goal as time expired.

  • Shake Shack Will Open 70 New Locations Next Year—and They'll All Have This Popular Feature

    If you've never eaten at Shake Shack before, 2023 could be your year. The fast-casual burger chain known for its gourmet burger offerings–like the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar—and irresistible seasonal shakes, is poised for its biggest growth spurt ever in the new year. Plus, it plans to add this trendy, customer-focused feature to all of its restaurants.The burger chain began as a single location selling hot dogs in Madison Square Park in NYC and has been expanding and adding restaurants across the wo

  • Nancy Pelosi describes moment police told her of husband’s attack

    The US House speaker also told CNN the attack on Paul Pelosi last month would affect her decision about whether to retire

  • Bucks, Cavs lead top teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings

    Were about a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and the Bucks and Cavaliers are dominating the next edition of the power rankings.

  • 911 call made from Apple Watch of Washington woman buried alive released

    Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.

  • Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows

    The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.

  • Phoenix officer stops woman who had gun at school

    Police have released body-camera video that they say shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a school in Phoenix.

  • University of Kentucky student arrested after calling peer the N-word, biting her

    A University of Kentucky student faces harsh consequences after physically assaulting and verbally attacking a Black fellow UK co-ed with […] The post University of Kentucky student arrested after calling peer the N-word, biting her appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man arrested in shooting of 2 employees at Connecticut auto parts store

    A 24-year-old man entered an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Newington around 6 p.m. Sunday and shot two people, police said. The suspect fled but was located hours later.

  • Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

    New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. Jackson, in a two-page opinion, wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn's case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.”

  • Border Patrol agents shoot, kill Mexican man near San Luis

    Three Border Patrol agents fired their guns, striking and killing a Mexican man near the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Viral Video of Blind Man’s Arrest Sparks Probe of Florida Deputies

    via YouTube/James HodgesFlorida deputies may be in hot water after a video went viral of them arresting a man who said he was legally blind for seemingly nothing, with Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter conceding Monday that he was “troubled” by the footage.The video, obtained and posted on YouTube by the man arrested in the incident, shows two deputies placing James “Jim” Hodges in handcuffs for refusing to identify himself. The 61-year-old repeatedly attests that he owes the cops nothing beca

  • Update: Fresno police show video of possible suspect in shooting that killed mom and baby

    Officers use new technology not previously available in Sunday search for murder clues.

  • A University of Kentucky student seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs told police she has 'lots of money' and gets 'special treatment'

    The 22-year-old student made the comments as she was arrested on charges including assault and alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report.

  • Bouncer shows what he does with fake IDs: 'Not all heroes wear capes'

    A bouncer showed what he did with fake IDs by using a live example.