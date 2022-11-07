State Police: Medford man arrested after fleeing attempted stop, fatally striking woman with car

A Medford man is expected to face multiple criminal charges after fatally striking a woman in her car moments after he attempted to flee an attempted stop by Massachusetts State Police.

According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez while the man was driving in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez, who state police say was the target of an ongoing investigation, drove away from the attempted stop at a high rate of speed. The task force members did not engage in a pursuit.

Several moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Kingman Road in Taunton, killing the woman inside.

Bannister-Sanchez attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by a bystander and an MSP trooper. The Medford man was transported to Morton Hospital under police guard to be treated for potential injuries.

Bannister-Sanchez is expected to face criminal charges which will be determined by the results of the pending investigation.

