State police: Meth dumpsite found in southern Indiana County

Oct. 15—DILLTOWN, Pa. — State police in Indiana are investigating a methamphetamine dumpsite in the southern part of the county.

Troopers were dispatched to Dilltown Heights Road in Buffington Township on Oct. 6 after a resident, who was cleaning up trash in the area, reported finding suspicious materials indicative of the one-port method of making methamphetamine.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) was called to the dumpsite.

Troopers found 19 acid generators, three one-pot vessels, two empty containers of Drano and six empty blister packs believed to be from pseudoephedrine packaging.

The contraband was discovered in a wooded area, all within about 25 to 150 feet from the roadway.

Troopers are searching for suspects.

Residents should call 911 if they discover a suspected dumpsite or hazardous waste, police said. Precautions should be taken to minimize risk of exposure, contamination or injury by not touching any of the materials and remaining upwind and uphill from hazardous substances.

Residents should call state police or local police with information relating to drug activity. Anonymous reports also can be made by calling the 24-hour drug trafficking tip line at 1-887-PA-NODRUGS.