State police: Michigan felon arrested on turnpike in Somerset County

Apr. 12—SOMERSET, Pa. — A convicted felon from Michigan was jailed in Somerset County after state police found him driving a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Troopers charged Jeffery Wayne Patton, 52, of Monroe, Michigan, with illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and scattering rubbish.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to mile-marker 125 in Allegheny Township on Thursday for a report of a man throwing items out of a truck and a woman walking away.

Troopers said they found Patton sitting inside a Volvo tractor-trailer, acting erratically.

Multiple troopers arrived when Patton refused to climb down from the truck and took an aggressive stance by raising a glass Vodka bottle, the affidavit said.

Troopers used a stun gun when Patton refused to surrender. While sorting through the discarded items on the roadway, troopers reportedly found a two smoking devices.

Troopers said they also found a Taurus 9mm pistol with a large capacity magazine containing 16 live 9mm rounds, the affidavit said.

Troopers said Patton was convicted of robbery in Michigan on May 27, 2010.

Patton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.