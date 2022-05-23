State Police: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies

A missing 3-year-old boy that was found in Lake Erie on Saturday night has died.

According to Erie News Now, troopers were called to Northview Dr. in Harborcreek Township just after 5 p.m. to assist with the search.

Responding members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission found the boy in Lake Erie, about 120 yards off shore.

The boy was taken to the Shades Beach boat launch. EMS started life-saving measures on the child. He was taken to UPMC Hamot, and police told Erie News Now he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Erie News Now said that the Erie County Deputy Coroner ruled the death as accidental. Investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

This child’s name has not been released.

