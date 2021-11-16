State police say missing woman may be in Pittsburgh or Greensburg area

Nov. 16—State police are looking for a woman missing from Indiana County who may be in the Pittsburgh or Greensburg area.

Relatives reported Nancy C. Smith, 79, of Dilltown, missing when she did not return home from a shopping trip Monday evening, state police said. Trooper Cliff Greenfield said investigators confirmed through video surveillance that Smith made a purchase at Boscov's in the Johnstown Galleria on Monday at 5 p.m.

State police believe she is driving a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Pennsylvania registration EWA-4052.

Smith is described as being 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance, state police said. Regional police departments are assisting state police in the search for Smith.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts or who may have seen her and/or the SUV at Johnstown Galleria is asked to call 911 or state police at 724-357-1960.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .