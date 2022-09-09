State police, Monroe DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe Count District Attorney's Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Middle Smithfield Township on Thursday morning.

According to a release from PSP Troop N, troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North at approximately 9:59 a.m. on Sept. 8 to check on the welfare of an individual.

Troopers made numerous attempts to make contact with that individual, a 36-year-old male, though he refused to open the door. When he unexpectedly fled the residence carrying a rifle, troopers fired their duty weapons, striking him.

Trooper immediately rendered medical aid until EMS workers, who were on standby in the area, arrived. The male was pronounced dead on scene.

The troopers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative duty as per Pennsylvania State Police Department Regulations.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Troop N Major Case Team are conducting a joint investigation into the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

