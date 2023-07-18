State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton

Jul. 18—A Hillsborough motorcyclist faces numerous charges after authorities say he fled from state troopers on Route 89 in Hopkinton on Tuesday, at a top speed of 149 mph.

Fnu Abraham, 29, was charged with speeding, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, unsafe passing, operating without a motorcycle license and uninspected motorcycle, according to a news release from state police.

The motorcycle, a 2017 Honda CBR-1000, was first spotted by a trooper in the state police aircraft conducting a traffic enforcement initiative.

The vehicle was originally clocked at 88 mph, but when troopers attempted to stop the operator, he fled at a high rate of speed, passing between vehicles on I-89 and reaching a top speed of 149 mph, according to state police.

The aircraft team monitored the motorcyclist for several miles until he left the highway at Exit 6 and headed into Contoocook. "While traveling on NH Route 127, Abraham passed several vehicles on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed," the release stated.

Abraham stopped at the gas pumps at a convenience store. And that's where state troopers arrived and took him into custody, officials said.

Abraham was released on his own recognizance by a bail commissioner, with a court hearing set for Aug. 25, police said.