State police: Motorcyclist clocked at 149 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton

Shawne Wickham, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Jul. 18—A Hillsborough motorcyclist faces numerous charges after authorities say he fled from state troopers on Route 89 in Hopkinton on Tuesday, at a top speed of 149 mph.

Fnu Abraham, 29, was charged with speeding, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, unsafe passing, operating without a motorcycle license and uninspected motorcycle, according to a news release from state police.

The motorcycle, a 2017 Honda CBR-1000, was first spotted by a trooper in the state police aircraft conducting a traffic enforcement initiative.

The vehicle was originally clocked at 88 mph, but when troopers attempted to stop the operator, he fled at a high rate of speed, passing between vehicles on I-89 and reaching a top speed of 149 mph, according to state police.

The aircraft team monitored the motorcyclist for several miles until he left the highway at Exit 6 and headed into Contoocook. "While traveling on NH Route 127, Abraham passed several vehicles on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed," the release stated.

Abraham stopped at the gas pumps at a convenience store. And that's where state troopers arrived and took him into custody, officials said.

Abraham was released on his own recognizance by a bail commissioner, with a court hearing set for Aug. 25, police said.