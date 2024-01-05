State police: Motorist hospitalized after rollover crash on I-495 in Franklin

FRANKLIN — A motorist suffered what authorities are calling life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 495.

The motorist, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital after the 3:30 p.m. crash, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred on I-495 northbound, just south of Exit 41. Several witnesses called 911 to report that a car had gone into the trees and rolled over several times.

State police did not immediately release any details about the driver or what kind of vehicle was involved.

The crash led to several lanes of I-495 being closed at various times. As of 5:30 p.m., one southbound travel lane remained closed.

State police were still at the scene at 5:45 p.m.

