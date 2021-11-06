The Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of a Mount Vernon, Indiana husband and wife as homicides.

According to a news release from the agency, a family member went to a home at 727 Mulberry St. in Mount Vernon on Saturday morning to check on their parents and found them dead inside the home.

Indiana State Police said detectives "observed signs of foul play" at the scene, according to the news release.

The identities of the deceased will be released after their autopsies, which are scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police or the Mount Vernon Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: State police: Mount Vernon husband and wife found dead, foul play suspected