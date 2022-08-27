State police say Mount Vernon woman shot husband during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. − A domestic dispute led to a shooting in Mount Vernon on Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

In a news release, state police officials said Mount Vernon police were sent to a home at 160 Indiana 62 West and found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe Wade had been shot by his wife, 48-year-old Melissa Wade, with a handgun during an argument. Melissa Wade had also accidentally shot herself in the leg, according to officers.

Both were taken to an Evansville hospital. State police labeled Herbert Wade's injuries as "life-threatening" and Melissa Wade's wound as "non-life-threatening."

According to the news release, one of the Wades' male juvenile relatives was also inside the home during the incident, but was not injured.

Roberts, and Trooper Vennekotter, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Mt. Vernon Police and Posey County Sheriff’s Office

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Indiana State Police: Mount Vernon woman shot husband during argument