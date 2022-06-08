State Police mourn loss of retired K9 Echo

A State Police K9 that served for more than seven years has died.

Echo, the longtime partner of Lt. David Nims, just turned 10 and had recently retired.

“Smart, fearless, and tenacious, Echo loved going to work every day,” State Police said in a statement.

Among Echo’s accomplishments were tracking down a stabbing suspect wanted for attempted murder and sniffing out a key piece of evidence that a murder suspect had tossed in the woods.

That evidence, a fleece jacket, had prescription bottles inside the pocket with the murder victim’s name on them.

Echo’s law enforcement career ended when Nims was re-assigned to a supervisory role with the State Police.

“Echo was a dedicated, devoted, and, most of all, loyal partner,” police said. “She made Lieutenant Nims, her unit, and the Massachusetts State Police proud, and we were honored to have counted her as part of our family.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW