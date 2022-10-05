State Police: Multiple overdoses reported at jail in Charleston

Oct. 5—On Monday, members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment responded to South Central Regional Jail in Charleston for multiple reported overdoses, according to a state police press release.

Four inmates were administered Narcan and transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three additional inmates were transferred to another unit for observation due to possible overdose. At this time there have been no deaths reported in relation to the overdoses.

The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.