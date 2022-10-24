State police nab sword-wielding clown who robbed Poconos gas station

Police have apprehended a man who robbed an Effort gas station while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword less than two weeks ago.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, following an investigation and tips from community members, a suspect to the robbery was developed and identified as one William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville. After an extensive investigation consisting of interviews and search warrants, Clancy was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office has approved charges including three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of instruments of a crime.

State police from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to the Uni Mart gas station and convenience store on Route 115 near an intersection with Jonas Road at 4:54 a.m. on Oct. 13 for reports of a robbery.

Clancy allegedly entered the building the rear, wearing a clown mask and holding a samurai sword. According to police reports, he demanded the cashier open the cash drawer, and after taking the money, he exited the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PSP arrests Albrightsville man for samurai clown robbery in Poconos