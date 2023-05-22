State police: No threat amid investigation into report of gunman at St. John’s Prep in Danvers

There were no threats identified following an initial sweep of St. John’s Prep in Danvers amid an investigation into a report of a person with a gun on campus Monday.

Local and state police descended upon the school on Spring Street and immediately ordered students and staff to shelter in place.

“Several dozen troopers and Danvers police responded to St. John’s Prep for a report of a person with a gun at the school. Immediate entry was made and no threats were identified at this time,” state police said in a tweet.

Teams are doing secondary sweeps at this time. There have been no reported injuries.

Students have since been cleared out of buildings. Parents will be advised on where they can reunited with their kids.

In a statement, St. John’s Prep said, “There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and state police are on site. Students, faculty, and staff are sheltering in place. We will further provide updates as soon as possible.

Benjamin Hall is home to middle school students, labs, and a dining hall.

There is a heavy police presence at the school. Video from the scene showed cruisers from multiple departments, officers with rifles, and K9 teams gathered outside.

